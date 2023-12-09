'We Rock the Spectrum' Pewaukee open house, celebrate inclusivity

‘We Rock the Spectrum’ Kid's Gym is committed to providing a safe, nurturing, and fun environment to foster learning, exploration and safe sensory experiences.

Through the non-profit My Brother Rocks The Spectrum Foundation, it provides social skills groups and activities for children across the spectrum.

Amy Kohl joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to talk about the organization and an Open House for a new location in Pewaukee.

The Pewaukee Grand Opening is on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The address is 690 Westfield Way Store A-2, Pewaukee, WI 53072.

For more information on We Rock the Spectrum, you can visit their website.

