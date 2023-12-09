Expand / Collapse search

'We Rock the Spectrum' Pewaukee open house, celebrate inclusivity

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Amy Kohl joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to talk about 'We Rock the Spectrum' - an inclusive place for kids on the spectrum and other kids with special needs.

PEWAUKEE, Wis - ‘We Rock the Spectrum’ Kid's Gym is committed to providing a safe, nurturing, and fun environment to foster learning, exploration and safe sensory experiences.

Through the non-profit My Brother Rocks The Spectrum Foundation, it provides social skills groups and activities for children across the spectrum.

Amy Kohl joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to talk about the organization and an Open House for a new location in Pewaukee.

The Pewaukee Grand Opening is on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The address is 690 Westfield Way Store A-2, Pewaukee, WI 53072.

For more information on We Rock the Spectrum, you can visit their website.

Amy Kohl showcases the new 'We Rock the Spectrum' location in Pewaukee, and explains how it can benefit children on the spectrum or those with other disabilities.

Amy Kohl shows us the new 'We Rock the Spectrum' Kid's Gym in Pewaukee, including a calming room for children that may get too stimulated at the gym.

Amy Kohl tells us what we can expect at the grand opening/open house at 'We Rock the Spectrum' which is opening its newest kid's gym in Pewaukee.

