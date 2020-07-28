'We hope that we can make an impact:' Relay For Life goes virtual in 2020 due to pandemic

Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society's biggest fundraiser every year. However, due to COVID-19 the event will look a lot different this year.

Fighting cancer looks different during a pandemic. Chris Tupper's family cheered him on through the window as he finished what he thought would be his last round of chemo.

"It gave us a sense of control in a situation where we didn’t have a whole a lot. We didn’t choose for Chris to have cancer. We didn’t choose for COVID-19 to hit, just trying to find the positive or trying to find something to make Chris smile at a time when it wasn’t always easy," said Beth Tupper.

After a couple of setbacks after this celebration -- Chris is now in remission. And he's one of this year's honorary cancer survivors for Relay For Life. His with Beth is the honorary caregiver.

"I was working on fighting to get rid of cancer, and she did everything else," said Chris Tupper.

Relay For Life is the biggest fundraiser for the American Cancer Society each year -- typically raising more than 50 percent of annual donations. Donations the organization's leaders say are critical.

"We’re at a place right now where that if our fundraising levels continue at the rate that they are, we’re at risk of cutting cancer research funding by 50 percent, which would be our lowest in a century," said Laurie Bertrand, American Cancer Society executive director of Wisconsin.

This year, 50 Wisconsin communities are coming together to host virtual events on Aug. 1. Hoping to raise $500,000 to help more families celebrate.

"We hope that we can make an impact and help other people see that even though COVID-19 is here, there is still everything is still here too," said Chris Tupper.

This year's virtual relay came together with the help of Kohl's, who is sponsoring a number of events.