We Energies safe heating tips, single-digit temps in forecast
MILWAUKEE - With single-digit temperatures in the forecast, We Energies is sharing simple steps for customers to keep safe and warm.
Wind Chills could be -20 to -25 below zero on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Prevent carbon monoxide dangers: Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and learn the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Oven safety: Never use a stove or oven to heat your home. Not only is it inefficient, it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Keep your meters clear: Safely brush away snow and ice from your home’s natural gas meter and vents. The extra weight can stress or crack meter piping, causing a natural gas leak. It also can clog appliance vents, trapping carbon monoxide indoors.
Space heater safety: Only use newer models with safety features like automatic shut-off. Keep space heaters at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets. Plug heaters directly into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips. Place the heater on a flat surface away from children and pets.
Safe sleeping: Turn off electric blankets when they are not being used. Keep pets away from electric blankets, as their teeth and claws can puncture wire insulation and cause damage.
Let the sun in: Open curtains or blinds when the sun is out to help warm your home. Close them at night to help retain heat and cut down on drafts.
Heat your home efficiently: A few simple steps — such as sealing gaps around windows and doors, adjusting your thermostat and changing furnace filters — can keep homes cozy and energy bills down. Check out tips to manage your costs.
Energy assistance: We Energies offers numerous resources for customers — including budget billing, payment plans and heating assistance.