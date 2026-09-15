We Energies Power Plant fire in Milwaukee; no injures reported

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The Brief A fire broke out at the We Energies facility located on Canal Street in Milwaukee FOX6 crews saw flames coming from the roof around 2 a.m. Tuesday We Energies confirmed that the incident caused no injuries and did not disrupt facility operations.



A fire broke out at the We Energies Power Plant located on Canal Street in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Valley Power Plant around 1:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they observed flames coming from the roof.

There were five We Energies personnel in the building that were all accounted for. No injuries were reported, and plant operations were not impacted, We Energies said.

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No additional details have been release – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.