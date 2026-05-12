We Energies peregrine falcon naming contest; winners revealed

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The Brief We Energies reveals the top names in the peregrine falcon chick naming contest. Almost 30,000 votes were cast to name this year’s peregrine chicks after Milwaukee news anchors. And the winners are



We Energies announced on Tuesday, May 12 the winners of the peregrine falcon naming contest.

According to We Energies, almost 30,000 votes were cast to name this year’s peregrine chicks after Milwaukee news anchors.

Spectrum News, followed closely by FOX6, had the highest total vote counts.

Names that will be given to this year’s falcons

Brooke Flighton" in honor of Brooke Brighton from Spectrum News

"Gino Falcone" in honor of Gino Salomone from FOX6

"Flown Mercure" in honor of John Mercure from Newsradio 620

"Mark Birden" in honor of Mark Baden from WISN 12

"Lance Talon" in honor of Lance Allan from CBS 58

"Brian Nestnansky" in honor of Brian Niznansky from TMJ4

"Tom Squawks" in honor of Tom Wachs from FOX6

"Ted Perrygrine" in honor of Ted Perry from FOX6

"Rob Flieswell" in honor of Rob Haswell from FOX6

Runners-up

"Kristin Hatchell" in honor of Kristin Ketchell from Spectrum News

"Carl Featherbaugh" in honor of Carl Deffenbaugh from FOX6

"Beak Handelman" in honor of Ben Handelman from FOX6

"Steve Sca-tweety" in honor of Steve Scaffidi from Newsradio 620

"Stephanie Airy-chello" in honor of Stephanie Barichello from Fox6

"Vince Falcono" in honor of Vince Vitrano from Newsradio 620

"Mary Soarer Smith" in honor of Mary Stoker Smith from Fox6

"Jessob Reisbeak" in honor of Jessob Reisbeck from CBS 58

"Kim Birdphy" in honor of Kim Murphy from FOX6

"Flyin' Kramp" in honor of Brian Kramp from FOX6

"Molly Birdnest" in honor of Molly Bernard from WISN 12

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How the chicks will be named

What we know:

With six eggs already hatched and three more due early next week, the brood will soon total nine.

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As it stands, one falcon will be named for the top vote getter from each station. If the remaining three eggs hatch, they will be given the names with the next highest overall votes.

Experience every milestone—from growth to first flight—by following the We Energies nest site live streams.

Next week, the Oak Creek peregrine falcon chicks will get their identification bands. Stay tuned for more details on that event.