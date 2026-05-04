We Energies peregrine falcon naming contest extended; 'record-breaking'

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The Brief We Energies has extended its peregrine falcon naming contest. You can vote as many times as you’d like between now and Sunday, May 10. This contest is very close — anyone could take the top spot.



We Energies is extending the peregrine falcon naming contest through Sunday, May 10 due to popular demand.

Thousands of customers have already weighed in, casting their votes to name this year’s peregrine falcon chicks after Milwaukee news anchors.

According to We Energies, the contest has officially broken the record for total votes cast in any naming contest since the first one in 2019 — and it’s not over yet.

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Names in the running

What we know:

These are the names that are in the running for the top spot at each station:

FOX6

"Tom Squawks" in honor of Tom Wachs

"Gino Falcone" in honor of Gino Salomone

"Ted Perrygrine" in honor of Ted Perry

TMJ4

"Brian Nestnansky" in honor of Brian Niznansky

"Kidd O'Prey" in honor of Kidd O'Shea

"Swoopin’ Kim" in honor of Susan Kim

WISN 12

"Mark Birden" in honor of Mark Baden

"Molly Birdnest" in honor of Molly Bernard

"Diana Flewtierrez" in honor of Diana Gutierrez

CBS58

"Lance Talon" in honor of Lance Allan

"Jessob Reisbeak" in honor of Jessob Reisbeck

"Alex Chirpadetti" in honor of Alex Corradetti

Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin

"Kristin Hatchell" in honor of Kristin Ketchell

"Brooke Flighton" in honor of Brooke Brighton

"Birdie Gunkel" in honor of Jesse Gunkel

Newsradio 620 WTMJ

"Vince Falcono" in honor of Vince Vitrano

"Flown Mercure" in honor of John Mercure

"Julia Feathers" in honor of Julia Fello

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Voting

What you can do:

To check out the full list of news anchors from every station, click here.

You can vote as many times as you’d like between now and Sunday, May 10, to make sure your favorite news anchor wins naming rights.