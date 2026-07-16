We Energies looking for next 'ambassadog,' cast your vote now

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The Brief Cast your vote for the next We Energies "ambassadog"! The chosen canine will help spread an important message: Call 811 before you dig. Ten adorable finalists have been chosen from statewide submissions, and voting is officially open.



Voting is officially open to select the next We Energies safe digging "ambassadog"! The winning pup will help sniff out danger by sharing a vital safety message: "Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig."

After receiving hundreds of adorable dog photos from We Energies customers across the state, the competition has been narrowed down to ten finalists.

Ten finalists

What we know:

Now, it's up to you to vote and decide the winner!

Bentley — A 2-year-old pup from Dousman who likes to hike, explore and run from window to window watching his "brown furry friends"… also known as deer.

Cheddar — An almost 2-year-old pup from Milwaukee who loves playing soccer, going for bike rides and chasing her friends.

Cooper — A 6-month-old golden retriever from Muskego who likes long walks in the park and feeling the wind in his fur on car rides with his head out of the window.

Dr. Doom and Scar — Two Australian shepherd brothers from Waukesha who, despite their villainous names, are trained service dogs.

Knight — A 6-year-old greyhound from Menomonee Falls who loves to run, sleep and sniff his way around a park.

Levi — A 4-month-old pup from Franklin who loves to roll in (or eat) stinky things while trying to befriend his cat brother.

Mia — An 8-year-old husky mix from Muskego who loves running zoomies with her favorite mitten and taking part in 5K events to support working K9s.

Queso — A 5-year-old frisbee-catching champion from Campbellsport who loves a good photoshoot.

Roxas — A 4-year-old from Greenfield who loves hiking and is always looking for squirrels and rabbits to chase.

Sally – A 5-month-old Australian shepherd from Genoa City who loves to eat everything and anything and chase dirt bikes.

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Vote now

What you can do:

Cast your vote at we-energies.com. You can vote as many times as you like between now and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

The next ambassadog will be featured in a billboard blitz on Aug. 11 (8/11 day), and as part of the company’s safe digging awareness campaign all year long.