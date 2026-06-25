We Energies looking for next 'ambassadog,' accepting nominations

article

The Brief Submit your dog for consideration for We Energies' next safe digging "ambassadog." You can submit photos of your dog before 11:59 p.m. on July 9. If you are ever planning to dig, make sure to call 811 to have all the underground utilities marked.



Does your dog have what it takes to be the next We Energies "ambassadog?"

We Energies is now accepting nominations, and you can submit your dog for consideration.

Your precious pup can help spread an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

How to enter

What you can do:

If you are a We Energies customer, take a couple of photos of your dog digging or in their favorite place to dig. Then, go to we-energies.com to submit the photos before 11:59 p.m. on July 9.

We Energies will narrow down the entries to a few fetching finalists before giving customers the ruff job of voting for just one winner. The top dog will be the star of the company’s safe digging awareness campaign all year long and featured on a billboard on National Safe Digging Day (August 11).

Last year’s winner

The backstory:

Last year, We Energies customers and dog lovers voted to make Clara from St. Francis the company’s ambassadog.

Clara, the 2025 We Energies ambassadog

About 811

Big picture view:

Digging can be dangerous if you don’t call 811 at least three days in advance. Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, it’s important to have the location of underground utilities marked to keep you and your family safe.

Notifying Diggers Hotline is easy, it’s free, and it’s the law.