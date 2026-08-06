We Energies 2026 Cookie Book distribution schedule out now

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The Brief We Energies has released the 2026 Cookie Book distribution schedule. All the events will take place in early to mid-November. Bad weather may change the dates and times.



We're still in summer, but We Energies is already planning for the fall!

We Energies is out with the distribution schedule for the 2026 Cookie Book.

Cookie Books will be available for pick-up on designated dates and times at many locations throughout the service area in Wisconsin and one in Michigan.

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Below are the locations for southeast Wisconsin. For the full list, head to the We Energies website.

Schedule

What we know:

Burlington : 700 S. Kane St. Nov. 59 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Elkhart Lake : 220 Lincoln Ave. Nov. 1210 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Franklin : 6000 W. Ryan Road (Milw. Co. Sports Complex) Nov. 109 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jefferson : 503 N. Jackson Ave. (Jefferson County Fair Park) Nov. 410 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Milwaukee : American Family Field (Yount and Uecker lots)1 Brewers Way Nov. 79 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Port Washington : 700 Sunset Road Nov. 210 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Union Grove : 19805 Durand Ave. (Racine County Fairgrounds) Nov. 29 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Waukesha/Delafield: 1000 Northview Road (Waukesha County Expo Center) Nov. 99 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Bend/Menomonee Falls: 3000 Hwy. PV (Washington County Fair Park) Nov. 119 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dates and times are subject to change, and inclement weather may postpone events.