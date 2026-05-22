Wauwatosa retaining wall to be reinforced; work begins May 26

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The Brief Construction begins Tuesday, May 26, to reinforce a deteriorating retaining wall near the Harwood pedestrian bridge in Wauwatosa. Oak Leaf Trail users will face detours with directional signage, and a flagger will manage heavy equipment traffic near the main parking lot, which remains open. The repair project will have no impact on the operations of the Tosa Farmers Market.



A contractor will begin work on Tuesday, May 26, to reinforce a deteriorating retaining wall in Wauwatosa. The work is located in the southwest quadrant of the Harwood pedestrian bridge.

Retaining wall work

What we know:

A post on the City of Wauwatosa Facebook page says work on the retaining wall is expected to take about five working days, depending on weather conditions. That work will take place during regular daytime hours. There is no overnight or weekend work planned.

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Residents and visitors should expect large trucks and equipment near the work area. A flagger will be at the work site to help traffic safely enter and exit the large parking lot, which will remain open during the project.

Walkers and bikers on the Oak Leaf Trail will be safely detoured around the work area, and directional signage will be installed starting Tuesday.

Officials say this project will not impact the Tosa Farmers Market.