Missing and endangered person found dead: Wauwatosa police

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The Brief Wauwatosa police are looking for a missing endangered person, 25-year-old Bryan Adorno Sanchez. His unoccupied vehicle was found near Underwood Parkway on Saturday evening. Anyone with information on Bryan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police.



Monday night update

What we know:

Wauwatosa police posted an update on its Facebook page, saying that Bryan was found dead, and that no other details will be released at this time.

"Thank you to all who assisted in the search and for those who shared this information. We extend our condolences to Bryan’s family and loved ones."

The original reporting is below.

Missing person description

What we know:

Wauwatosa police need your help in finding a missing person, 25-year-old Bryan Adorno Sanchez.

Bryan is 25 years old and is described as 5'10" tall and weighing around 120lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he may be wearing.

Search

What we know:

On Saturday, Aug. 15, Wauwatosa police took in the missing person report. Later that evening, officers Bryan’s unoccupied vehicle near Underwood Parkway.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area, including a K9 and drone search, but were unable to find him. An additional search was conducted during daylight hours on Sunday, Aug. 16, but he was not found.

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A community search was organized on Monday evening at Wil-O-Way Underwood on Underwood Parkway.

What they're saying:

"I am asking our community to come together and help Bryan’s family during this incredibly difficult time. If you have the ability to participate in tonight’s search, please join us. Even if you are unable to participate in the search, I encourage anyone who may have camera footage from the area that evening to come forward. Information that may seem insignificant could be helpful in bringing Bryan home."

-Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland.

Police tips

What you can do:

Bryan is considered a missing endangered person. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Bryan’s family is also asking residents in the community to review any surveillance or doorbell camera footage they may have from the evening of Friday, particularly in the areas near 73rd and Garfield Avenue and along Underwood Parkway.

Anyone with information regarding Bryan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.