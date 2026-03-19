Wauwatosa police chase ends in crash; 13-year-old driver arrested
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A police pursuit in Wauwatosa early Thursday, March 19, ended in a crash near Lisbon and the Highway 175 on-ramp, with a 13-year-old driver taken into custody.
What we know:
According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:18 a.m. near 56th and Lisbon. Officers attempted a traffic stop by activating emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle accelerated away.
Scene near Lisbon and the Highway 175 on-ramp, Wauwatosa
Police say the driver lost control while attempting to turn from Lisbon onto the Highway 175 on-ramp, causing the vehicle to crash.
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Two passengers ran from the vehicle and were not located.
Scene near Lisbon and the Highway 175 on-ramp, Wauwatosa
Police said the driver and another passenger remained at the scene and surrendered to officers. Both were juveniles.
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Dig deeper:
The 13-year-old driver was booked, processed and taken to juvenile detention. A 12-year-old passenger was processed and released.
Charges against the driver will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The Wauwatosa Police Department provided information in this report.