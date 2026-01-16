Wauwatosa police chase; vehicle struck home, driver sought
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police arrested three people but are still looking for the driver after a chase ended with a crash into a home on Thursday night.
What we know:
According to police, officers tried to stop a "suspicious vehicle" near Mayfair Mall just before 6:30 p.m. The driver did not pull over, sparking a chase.
Officers pursued the vehicle until it struck and caused minor damage to a home near 73rd and Center.
The driver ran off and was not found, but police arrested three other people who were in the vehicle. A man and a woman were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
