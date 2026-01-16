Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa police chase; vehicle struck home, driver sought

Published  January 16, 2026 5:18pm CST
    • Wauwatosa police chased a "suspicious vehicle" on Thursday.
    • It ended after the vehicle struck a home near 73rd and Center.
    • The driver ran away, but officers arrested three other people.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police arrested three people but are still looking for the driver after a chase ended with a crash into a home on Thursday night.

According to police, officers tried to stop a "suspicious vehicle" near Mayfair Mall just before 6:30 p.m. The driver did not pull over, sparking a chase.

Officers pursued the vehicle until it struck and caused minor damage to a home near 73rd and Center.

The driver ran off and was not found, but police arrested three other people who were in the vehicle. A man and a woman were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Source: The Wauwatosa Police Department released information about the pursuit and crash.

