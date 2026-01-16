article

The Brief Wauwatosa police chased a "suspicious vehicle" on Thursday. It ended after the vehicle struck a home near 73rd and Center. The driver ran away, but officers arrested three other people.



What we know:

According to police, officers tried to stop a "suspicious vehicle" near Mayfair Mall just before 6:30 p.m. The driver did not pull over, sparking a chase.

Officers pursued the vehicle until it struck and caused minor damage to a home near 73rd and Center.

The driver ran off and was not found, but police arrested three other people who were in the vehicle. A man and a woman were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

