Wauwatosa lost child; found near 115th and Watertown Plank, police seek help
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WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are asking for the public’s help locating the parents or guardians of a child that was found in the area of 115th Street and Watertown Plank Road on Tuesday, June 30.
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If you recognize this child or have information that may help us locate their family, please contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department.