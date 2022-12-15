Wauwatosa fatal crash; DPW driver ID'd by medical examiner

The medical examiner has identified the Milwaukee DPW driver who died in a fiery crash Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Wauwatosa as 64-year-old Denise Durrah.

Ten cars were involved in the crash near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue.

Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said the driver of a Milwaukee DPW truck crashed into stopped cars. That 64-year-old driver was among the three people killed.

The other two were identified by the medical examiner Wednesday as Paul Woida, 85, of Milwaukee and Amy Miller, 40, of Cedarburg. The medical examiner said Woida died on scene but was removed from his vehicle before it caught fire. The DPW driver also died at the scene.

Investigators said two others were taken to the hospital.

Police said this started with another crash at Mayfair and Watertown Plank that caused the other crash closer to Wisconsin Avenue. There, investigators said three vehicles caught fire. Witnesses described it as one of the worst crashes they’ve ever seen.

According to police, the DPW truck was traveling 60 to 70 miles an hour in a 40-mile-an-hour zone.

"You just look at that pile of steel over there and how crunched up everything is," said Michael Zuber, witness.

For at least two of the deceased, investigators said it was not clear if they were wearing seatbelts because of the fire damage.

Investigators said Woida was wearing a seatbelt when a bystander removed him from his vehicle.

Police and the DPW asked anyone with information or video to come forward.