Expand / Collapse search

Wausau father arrested in death of 3-month-old baby

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau police are recommending a reckless homicide charge against the father of a 3-month-old baby who died last week after suffering a brain injury.

The infant's parents brought the child to Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Jan. 9, authorities said. Because of the extent of the injury and age, the baby was transferred to Marshfield Children's Hospital for specialized care.

A criminal investigation was launched because of the unexplained, life-threatening brain injury. The infant died of his injuries on Thursday. The baby's father was arrested the following day.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

An autopsy is expected to be done Tuesday.

Wausau police have referred a preliminary charge of first-degree reckless homicide to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office. A probable cause hearing is expected to take place Tuesday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may result, officials said.

Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm joining Biden administration

Wisconsin’s top health official who has led the state throughout the coronavirus pandemic is leaving for a job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under incoming President Joe Biden.

MPD: Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver near 49th and Capitol
slideshow

MPD: Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver near 49th and Capitol

Milwaukee Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Jan. 12 near 49th and Capitol.

Milwaukee police: 4 shot, wounded in separate incidents, no arrests made
slideshow

Milwaukee police: 4 shot, wounded in separate incidents, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan. 18.