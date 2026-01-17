article

The Brief A former Waupun Correctional Institution officer pleaded guilty to a federal charge. Prosecutors accused her of smuggling contraband in exchange for cash bribes. The FBI said she faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.



A former Waupun Correctional Institution officer, who federal prosecutors accused of smuggling contraband in exchange for cash bribes, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The FBI Milwaukee said the officer, Luz Naranjo, pleaded guilty to one count: conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

The backstory:

Court documents said Naranjo smuggled items including cellphones, tobacco and controlled substances into the maximum-security prison from April 11, 2023 to May 25, 2023. She would deliver those items using a supply cart, giving inmates the contraband instead of the sanctioned supplies from the cart.

Naranjo accepted $6,000 in cash bribes for smuggling contraband, which she deposited into her bank accounts, according to court documents.

What's next:

Naranjo will be sentenced in April. The FBI said she faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.