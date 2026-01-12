Waupun nonprofit financial discrepancies investigation; woman charged

article

The Brief Waupun Police launched a probe into Waupun Downtown Promotions after a bank reported three years of suspicious activity. A 47-year-old woman was charged on Jan. 6 for allegedly stealing $38,947.50 from the non-profit. The investigation found that organization funds were diverted for unauthorized personal expenses and cash withdrawals.



The Waupun Police Department is investigating possible financial discrepancies involving the local nonprofit Waupun Downtown Promotions, Inc.

Financial discrepancies investigation

What we know:

A post on the Waupun Police Department Facebook page says the department received a complaint in November 2025. It revealed the Downtown Promotions board president may be responsible for unauthorized financial transactions, and this was suspected to have been occurring for approximately three or more years.

The post says an investigation was initiated after the banking institution reported concerns regarding financial discrepancies and unauthorized transactions.

Detectives conducted an extensive review of bank records, other financial documents and witness statements spanning several years.

Charges filed

Dig deeper:

As a result of the investigation, charges were filed by the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office against a 47-year-old Waupun woman on Jan. 6.

Probable cause was established for the crimes of Theft in a Business Setting, with a total value of approximately $38,947.50.

The investigation determined that organizational funds were allegedly used for personal expenses and withdrawals without authorization from the organization’s governing board.

This was an independent investigation conducted by the Waupun Police Department.