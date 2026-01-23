The Brief Waukesha County does not have a 24-hour warming center. Amid the current cold snap, a nonprofit leader is raising concerns. If you’re in need of assistance, the county encourages you to call 211.



A nonprofit leader is raising concerns about Waukesha County's lack of a 24-hour warming center amid the current cold snap.

Lack of shelter

What they're saying:

In 2024, the Waukesha County Expo Center was filled with cots and blankets – but that was because power was knocked out for tens of thousands of people.

"Waukesha is desperately in need of a 24-hour warming shelter like they have in Milwaukee," said Bob Glowacki, St. Vincent de Paul Waukesha County CEO.

There are about 120 shelter beds at places like The Salvation Army, Hebron Housing and The Women's Shelter. Glowacki said it's not enough, and shelters throughout the county are at capacity.

"We should have a plan that can pull people together when weather gets to these wind chills that are so dangerous, so that we can just implement that plan like we would if there was a tornado," he said.

Glowacki said St. Vincent de Paul gave out hotel vouchers to 40 people ahead of this extreme weather. There was nowhere else for them to go.

"The work this week has been very crisis-orientated," he said.

Funding and security are two hurdles in getting an emergency warming center in Waukesha County, according to Glowacki.

Emergency response

What they're saying:

Inside the county's communications center, where dispatchers take 911 calls, it's a good sign when the phones aren't ringing on a cold night like Friday.

"People seem to be staying home," said Gail Goodchild, the county's emergency preparedness director.

Waukesha County Communications Center

Goodchild said, when temperatures dip to life-threatening lows, dispatchers need to know if you're exposed to the cold.

"If you’re out in a disabled vehicle, can you turn it on so you have heat? That helps prioritize some of those calls, too," she said. "If you’re out in those elements exposed to the cold temperatures, we’re going to bump you up in the prioritization."

Where to find help

What you can do:

Waukesha County has shared a list of safe, warm places people can go if they're in need. It mainly includes local libraries, which are not open overnight.

If you’re in need of assistance, the county encourages you to call 211 to get connected to shelter or housing resources.