Waukesha 'Stuff the Bus' collects toys, food for holiday donations

The Brief "Stuff the Bus" took place at the Waukesha Metro Transit Center. Donations benefit the Christmas Clearing Council and the Food Pantry Serving Waukesha County. Residents can still drop off donations at the transit center through next month.



Who needs Santa's sleigh when you have this – "Stuff the Bus" took place all day Friday at the Waukesha Metro Transit Center.

Stuff the Bus

What To Know:

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and nonperishable food benefit the Christmas Clearing Council and the Food Pantry Serving Waukesha County. This is the first time all three groups partnered for "Stuff the Bus."

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Organizers hope the donations bring some extra holiday cheer to children and families who need it most. Leaders at the food pantry said across the board, they’re serving more people than in years past.

"We’ve seen the numbers continue to go up. Last year, we served 9,399 unduplicated individuals. We had 111,000 pantry visits. We continue to see the needs go up," said Jeremy Otte, Food Pantry Serving Waukesha County community engagement coordinator.

"It allows us to stock our toy shop, it allows us to partner with other organizations such as the Food Pantry, to really come together to fill hearts and tummies too for the holiday season," said Sarah Hein, Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County Executive Director.

Those who missed the event and want to donate can still drop off items at the transit center through next month.

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"We’re getting toys and a lot of canned goods and pasta. A lot of fun toys! We were trying not to play with them! They’re fun!" said Kristin Elliott, Waukesha Metro Transit Operations Specialist.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.