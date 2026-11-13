Waukesha Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kicks off with $1M goal

The Brief Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers kicked off their Christmas campaign in Waukesha. The organization aims to raise $1 million this year to help families across Waukesha County. More men stayed at the shelter so far this year than the total number for all of 2025.



It is a sound synonymous with the season: The Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers kicked off their Christmas campaign in Waukesha on Friday afternoon.

A great need

Local perspective:

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to fill shifts. The Salvation Army said while many families are preparing for a season of joy, others are struggling to make ends meet. Leaders said the number of men who stayed at their shelter so far this year has already surpassed the total number for all of 2025.

Rising costs of diesel have also made it difficult for the Salvation Army’s emergency disaster services division to budget. That group is also seeing an increase in the number of house fires and natural disasters it has responded to.

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"The biggest thing that’s probably hurting us now is diesel prices because our canteen runs on diesel and at over $6 a gallon, it’s hard to budget for that," said Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator Mike Neiman.

Money raised through the Red Kettle donations helps fund community services, including emergency shelter, food assistance programs and help with rent and utilities. Bell ringers will start appearing at stores in Waukesha County like Pick 'n Save, Fleet Farm, Hobby Lobby and JCPenney starting Saturday, November 14.

$1 million goal

Big picture view:

Last year, the Salvation Army reached its goal of $350,000 just from the kettles and nearly $1 million overall. That was the first time it reached its Christmas goal in nearly three years. This year’s goal is another $1 million to help families across the county.

"I admit it’s a big goal, but at the same time, we are a Waukesha community – a Waukesha County community – is very generous and supportive of us," said Salvation Army of Waukesha County Major Victor Stasiuc.

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"We are serving those in the community who are our most vulnerable – who are struggling. For safety, for having a meal, struggling to make sure during the winter-they have a place to go," said Social Services Director Matricia Patterson.

The campaign runs through Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army said anyone making other donations is asked to write "Waukesha Salvation Army" on their check to make sure the donation stays local.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.