Waukesha hosts 'Remembering Our Fallen' traveling memorial

The Brief Next month marks 25 years since the Sep. 11 attacks. Waukesha is hosting the "Remembering Our Fallen" traveling memorial. The memorial will be retired this fall after traveling the nation for years.



Next month will mark 25 years since the Sept. 11 attacks. Waukesha is honoring the men and women who died fighting the War on Terror by hosting a traveling memorial.

Remembering Our Fallen

What we know:

Veterans and police officers escorted the "Remembering Our Fallen" memorial to Waukesha Wednesday morning. Volunteers took each part, piece by piece, into the Schuetze Recreation Center.

"It’s been just really a labor of love for everyone involved," said Joanna Adamicki, Waukesha Recreation Supervisor.

When assembled, "Remembering Our Fallen" pays tribute to more than 5,000 U.S. military members who died from the Global War on Terror.

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"It all started from an interview in the Omaha World-Herald of a Gold Star father," said David Luton with the group Patriotic Productions. "He was afraid his son would be forgotten before the war was even over."

Luton said 1,500 names and photographs still need to be added. But after crisscrossing the country for years, the memorial will be retired this fall. Organizers are planning a permanent location in either New Jersey or Florida.

"We just wanted them to know that the community embraces them and understands and appreciates the actions they have taken," Adamicki said.

Waukesha visit

What we know:

Waukesha is honored to be one of the memorial’s final stops, especially as the nation marks 25 years since 9/11.

"When you walk into the gym and see all these faces together – it’s an indescribable experience," Adamicki said.

A banner on the wall shows the faces of Waukesha County’s 11 fallen service members. There’s hope this memorial, and the community’s support, comfort their loved ones. Adamicki said we must never forget their sacrifice.

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"These were our neighbors, friends, brothers and sisters – and it’s important for us to remember them, and remember that their families are still saddened," Adamicki said.

FOX6's Bret Lemoine is honored to be the emcee for the opening ceremony of the memorial. The memorial will travel to Ohio next before being retired this November.

What we know:

August 19–23, 2026

8/19: Noon to 8 p.m.

8/20–8/22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8/23: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Schuetze Recreation Center

1120 Baxter Street

Waukesha, WI 53186

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.