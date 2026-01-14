Waukesha Municipal Judge Steve Wimmer dies at 68

article

Waukesha Municipal Judge Steve Wimmer has died, the city announced Wednesday. He was 68 years old.

Wimmer was first elected as the city's municipal judge in April 2018 and was reelected in 2022. The city said Wimmer died from a sudden heart attack on Jan. 8.

"Judge Steve Wimmer and his family have deep roots within our Waukesha community. His kind presence will be sorely missed by us here at city hall and by our community," Mayor Shawn Reilly said in a statement.

Wimmer had submitted nomination papers to seek a third term in the upcoming April election, the city said, and no other nominations had been submitted to the municipal judgeship. As a result, there will be no candidates listed on the ballot.

In the interim, the Waukesha Common Council will appoint someone to serve the remainder of the current municipal judge term. That appointment would be from Feb. 3 through April 21.

City of Waukesha residents who are attorneys with a license to practice law in Wisconsin can apply for the interim appointment, the city said. More information on how to do so is available through the city.