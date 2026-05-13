Waukesha Memorial Day march; ‘critical’ need for volunteers

The Brief Waukesha will hold a Memorial Day march on Monday, May 25. Organizers and the local VFW are seeking at least a dozen volunteers to assist with the event. Unlike a traditional parade, the march will focus on honoring fallen service members with hand-carried photographs.



After two years without a Memorial Day parade, Waukesha's annual event returns this month, albeit in a different form. Instead of a parade, organizers and veterans groups are asking people to join them in a march.

Memorial Day march

What we know:

Chuck Esser wants to make sure Waukesha honors its fallen service members. The last two years, the city has been without a parade.

"The last few years have been a little bumpy for this event," Esser said. "There’s no blame anywhere – but you call somebody, they don’t call back. That’s a little tick. You get enough of those ticks, and all of a sudden, it's not worth it anymore."

Chuck Esser

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Esser came up with an idea to have a march instead. At 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25, he is inviting the community to join veterans, community groups and businesses. The march will start on Barstow and end at Cutler Park.

Esser wants people to bring a photograph of a deceased family member or loved one who served in the military. There will be no candy, no floats – just reflection and honor.

What they're saying:

Paul Zinck is the VFW Post Commander. He served 20 years in the Army, and wants this day to be special for the whole community.

"I think overall the day is just an important day for me and so many of my military and veteran brothers and sisters," Zinck said.

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But Zinck said he cannot do it alone.

"We could use some more volunteers – anyone who wants to participate in the march to honor the sacrifice of our military – we’d just be delighted to have more participation," Zinck said.

Paul Zinck

Want to volunteer?

What you can do:

The VFW needs at least a dozen volunteers to help. If you would like to pitch in, you are urged to reach out to Chuck Esser at 1950esser@gmail.com or fill out the Waukesha VFW Post 721 March Participation Application and return it to Chuck Esser at 321 Tenny Avenue, Waukesha, WI.

There are two other events before and after the march on May 25. A riverside service kicks things off at 9 a.m. near the Lee Sherman Dreyfus State Office Building (141 NW Barstow Street). After the parade, speakers and taps will end the day at Cutler Park.

Prairie Home Cemetery will also have an Avenue of Flags from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.