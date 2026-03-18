Waukesha Kwik Trip fuel spill; diesel nozzle left unattended

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The Brief Crews spent Wednesday morning cleaning up a diesel fuel spill at a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. Firefighters responded because of an "unattended diesel nozzle." Officials estimate 50 gallons of fuel spilled onto the property.



Crews responded to a fuel spill at the Kwik Trip on Pewaukee Road in Waukesha on Wednesday, March 18.

What we know:

The Waukesha Fire Department was called to the scene because of an "unattended diesel nozzle."

Investigators say it spilled approximately 50 gallons of fuel onto the property.

Firefighters say Kwik Trip staff tried to stop it on their own.

Kwik Trip on Pewaukee Road in Waukesha

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A small amount got into the sewer.

The Waukesha Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Team was able to use a boom to sop it up.