article

The Brief Protests continue nationwide after an ICE agent killed a woman in Minneapolis. Hundreds of people gathered at Waukesha's Cutler Park on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin GOP said the Trump administration is acting out of concern for the country's safety.



Protests continue nationwide, including in Wisconsin, 10 days after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis.

Waukesha Resist

Local perspective:

Hundreds of people gathered at Waukesha's Cutler Park and took to the streets Saturday with signs, symbols and messages in protest of the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Saving democracy. We're here to send a message," said Susan Behrens.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Waukesha Resist protest at Cutler Park in response to the ICE shooting in Minneapolis

"This is America. We follow the Constitution and the rule of law, our regime is not doing any of that," said Dawn Lawien with Waukesha Resist. "We want to follow the constitution, we want the rule of law, we want ICE to stop their abuse of our fellow citizens."

Waukesha Resist organized Saturday's protest. They shared a three-part message that they said was: "No kings, no war, no ICE."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Protesters said the ICE shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good was the latest incident of "increasing harassment" of citizens. Demonstrators said they plan to protest as long as it takes until they see some form of change.

"They are harming and even killing people, and that is wrong, and we will not stand for it," Lawien said. "We will peacefully protest as often as we can to affect change."

Related article

WisGOP weighs in

The other side:

Meanwhile, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Brian Schimming said the Trump administration is acting out of concern for the country's safety while fixing issues from the previous administration.

"We want a sealed border. We want folks who disobey the law or broke the law in their host country to be out of this country so they don't do the same here," he said. "We're trying to clean up four years of Biden and the Democrats' mistakes."

ICE has said the shooting of Good was self-defense.