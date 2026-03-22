Waukesha house fire on Rolling Ridge Drive; no one injured

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The Brief A fire caused damage to the inside of a garage in Waukesha on Saturday night, March 21. Firefighters responded to the fire at a home on Rolling Ridge Drive at about 9:13 p.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire in the attached garage, and the rest of the house was deemed safe.



A fire caused damage to a vehicle and other items in the garage of a home in Waukesha on Saturday night, March 21.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Fire Department, at about 9:13 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on Rolling Ridge Drive, just off of Meadowbrook Road.

When firefighters got there, they found the single-story home with a fire in the attached garage.

Crews forced their way through the garage door using power saws and quickly extinguished the fire while also searching the rest of the home to see if anyone was inside.

House fire on Rolling Ridge Drive, Waukesha

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No one was found inside the home and the fire was brought under control within seven minutes.

Damage was confined to one vehicle and the contents of the garage, and the rest of the structure was not affected. The home was evaluated and deemed safe, and those living in the home were allowed to go back in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and a damage estimate is not currently available.

Importance of smoke detectors

Big picture view:

The City of Waukesha Fire Department reminds everyone of the importance of having working smoke detectors in their homes.

Smoke detectors provide early warning in the event of a fire, giving people critical time to escape.

Residents are encouraged to test smoke detectors monthly, replace batteries at least once a year, and ensure detectors are properly installed. A working smoke detector can save lives—don’t wait to ensure your safety.