Waukesha house fire displaces 6 people; several kittens rescued

article

The Brief Firefighters quickly controlled a wall fire at a two-and-a-half-story Waukesha home on Madison Street on Friday, May 15. All residents self-evacuated safely before crews arrived, and firefighters successfully rescued several kittens from the burning structure. Six people have been displaced by the fire; the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.



Six people have been displaced because of a house fire on Madison Street in Waukesha on Friday, May 15.

House fire in Madison Street

What we know:

Firefighters were dispatched to the residents just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Crews found a two-and-a-half-story residence with smoke visible from the front of the home. Firefighters entered the house and quickly located a fire burning within a wall of the residence.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Residents managed to get out of the house before crews arrived. Several kittens were discovered in the home and safely removed from the structure.

The fire was brought under control within a half-hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Right now, a damage estimate is not available.