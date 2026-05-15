Waukesha house fire displaces 6 people; several kittens rescued
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Six people have been displaced because of a house fire on Madison Street in Waukesha on Friday, May 15.
House fire in Madison Street
What we know:
Firefighters were dispatched to the residents just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Crews found a two-and-a-half-story residence with smoke visible from the front of the home. Firefighters entered the house and quickly located a fire burning within a wall of the residence.
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Residents managed to get out of the house before crews arrived. Several kittens were discovered in the home and safely removed from the structure.
The fire was brought under control within a half-hour.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Right now, a damage estimate is not available.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the City of Waukesha Fire Department.