Waukesha fatal industrial accident at E. Main Street business

article

The Brief One person was pronounced dead following an industrial accident on East Main Street in Waukesha on Monday, Feb. 9. The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim and determine the official cause of death. Waukesha police expressed their sympathies to the victim's family and coworkers.



The Waukesha Police Department is investigating a fatal industrial accident that occurred at a business on E. Main Street just east of Cleveland Avenue on Monday, Feb. 9.

Fatal industrial accident

What we know:

A news release from Waukesha police says officers and fire personnel responded to the scene and confirmed that one individual was pronounced deceased.

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an examination to determine the official cause and manner of death.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The medical examiner will assist in positive identification of the deceased. But the name of the victim will not be released until the family is notified.

What they're saying:

Waukesha police offered the following statement on this incident:

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers affected by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."