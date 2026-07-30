Waukesha Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day benefits Children's Wisconsin

The Brief Dairy Queen is holding Miracle Treat Day to raise $40,000 for Children's Wisconsin. Proceeds from $1 or more of each Blizzard Treat sold will support hospital programs and equipment. Former leukemia patient Mary Schroeder, 10, serves as the 2026 local champion



A blizzard in July? No, the FOX6 Weather Experts are not tracking snow.

It’s all about the famous treats at Dairy Queen, where going out for ice cream Thursday will help kids at Children's Wisconsin.

Firetruck at the Dairy Queen

When the fire department sets up shop in the parking lot, it is going to attract attention. But Thursday, the ladder was raised not for a fire, but instead for a blizzard.

Miracle Treat Day

What we know:

"Miracle Treat Day is Dairy Queen’s biggest day of the year. Where $1 or more of all Blizzard Treat deals goes back to Children’s Miracle Network," said Justine Drake, Children's Miracle Network coordinator.

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Checking out the firetruck

The goal is to raise $40,000 throughout the state and Upper Michigan. The money will help kids at Children's Wisconsin, like Mary Schroeder.

"Thank you for always sticking on my team – no matter how it’s going," Schroeder said by telephone.

Mary Schroeder

The 10-year-old was supposed to be there in person as the 2026 Children's Miracle Network local champion, but Mary got sick at the last minute. She has already been through so much.

FOX6 News first met her in 2024 when she began treatment for leukemia. Her dad is a Waukesha firefighter, which is why the truck and crew came for support.

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"It’s been a lot of – a lot of time at home with Mary being immunocompromised. She really wasn’t able to get out of the house," said her dad, Mark Schroeder.

Mark Schroeder said money raised today will help fund programs – including art and music therapy Mary relied on in the hospital. After an incredible 800-day treatment schedule, Mary went into remission in January.

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At the Dairy Queen

"Mary rang the bell, and there were tears from everybody – there was no one not crying that day," Mark Schroeder said.

Mary hopes to become a pediatric nurse when she grows up, inspired by the care she received at the hospital. She is a super girl, surviving.

"Mary just really is that light in the world that everyone needs," Drake said.

Mary recommends the Cotton Candy Blizzard, in case you need a recommendation. Money raised also goes toward equipment, research and education programs. Last year, the Children's Miracle Network fundraiser at Dairy Queen brought in $33,000.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.