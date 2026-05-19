Waukesha crash at Les Paul and River Valley; 1 dead, 1 injured

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The Brief One person was killed and another was injured in a Waukesha crash Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of Les Paul Parkway and River Valley Road. It's not yet clear what led to the crash.



One person was killed and another was injured in a Waukesha crash Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

First responders were called to the scene, at the intersection of Les Paul Parkway and River Valley Road, just before 1:30 p.m. There were two vehicles involved in the crash, each occupied by only a driver.

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Waukesha police said one of the drivers had "significant injuries." That person died at a hospital despite life-saving attempts. The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol's Traffic Reconstruction Unit is assisting the Waukesha Police Department with the investigation. The intersection was shut down during the crash reconstruction.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear what led to the crash. Police said the identity of the person who died is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

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