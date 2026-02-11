Waukesha County volunteers needed for alcohol, drug treatment program
WAUKESHA, Wis. - It is never easy for someone to openly share their struggle with addiction. But Waukesha County health leaders say that bravery keeps its peer-based substance abuse treatment up and running. Now, there is a push to find volunteers to lead group discussions.
Volunteers needed
What we know:
For more than 30 years, Dinah Van Krevel-Polzin has shared her story of sobriety with others in Waukesha County.
"What warms my heart is when I see people growing. I can see people growing just by the actions they take today vs where they were when they first got here," Van Krevel-Polzin said.
Dinah Van Krevel-Polzin
Van Krevel-Polzin is part of a dedicated group of alcohol and other drug abuse volunteers, AODA for short. The county recently expanded the program to the Crisis Resource Center in Waukesha, and to the Lutheran Social Services Recovery Center in Oconomowoc. The only problem? The county needs more volunteers to lead group discussions.
Human Services Coordinator John Kettler said the county relies on word-of-mouth to attract a specific set of volunteers.
The program has been in place in Waukesha County since 1982. They must have a minimum one year of sobriety, and active participation in a recovery program. Volunteers are asked to commit to facilitating at least one group per month.
What they're saying:
"When the numbers go down, they tend to take a few extra shifts, maybe volunteer twice a month or something like that," Kettler said.
John Kettler
Van Krevel-Polzin said it has gotten easier over the years, sharing her struggles with alcohol. She hopes others will join her in letting people in recovery know that there is always hope.
"Just keep plugging along. Don’t give up. Don’t give up," Van Krevel-Polzin said.
Since partnering with Lutheran Social Services earlier this year on the facility in Oconomowoc, leaders said they need more female volunteers there. The 20-bed treatment facility is for women only.
Become a volunteer
What you can do:
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you are encouraged to visit the Waukesha County Health & Human Services website. You can also call 262-548-7700 or email HHSvolunteers@waukeshacounty.gov for more information.
