Waukesha County temporary housing for families; $8M campaign begins

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The Brief Family Promise of Waukesha County has initiated an $8 million "Building Hope" campaign to construct a 10-unit temporary housing apartment building in downtown Waukesha. The project aims to increase the organization's capacity by 50%. With 25% of the goal already committed, the funds will cover construction and three years of operations for the facility.



Family Promise of Waukesha County launched this week an $8 million capital campaign to create a 10-unit apartment building to provide temporary housing for families experiencing homelessness.

"Building Hope" campaign

What we know:

The project was made possible through the generosity of a donor who transferred ownership of 600 Maple Avenue in downtown Waukesha to the organization in June 2025. A news release says the initiative comes at a time of growing need for stable housing in Waukesha County.

In 2025, Family Promise of Waukesha County served 189 families, representing 644 individuals. Of those served, 59% were children, and 25% of those children were under the age of five. Despite this, the organization said it was only able to assist 28% of families who requested help.

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The new facility is expected to increase program capacity by 50%, allowing more families to access safe, stable, short-term housing.

The apartments

Dig deeper:

The Maple Avenue building will include two studio apartments, six two-bedroom units, and two three-bedroom units.

Seven units will serve families needing immediate short-term stays, two will support families transitioning toward stability, and one will house an on-site staff member or volunteer.

A community room will provide space for programs and seminars offered by community volunteers to support families as they strive to secure permanent housing.

Located in downtown Waukesha, the site offers convenient access to public transportation, schools, employment opportunities, healthcare services, and other essential resources, helping families remain connected as they work toward permanent housing. The Building Hope campaign is currently in the quiet phase, focusing on securing leadership gifts and major pledges.

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To date, 25% of the $8 million goal has been committed, the release says. Campaign funds will support construction, program delivery and the next three years of operating costs.