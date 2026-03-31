Waukesha County Parks opens Moor Downs, Naga-Waukee golf courses
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks announced on Tuesday, March 31, that Moor Downs Golf Course and Naga-Waukee War Memorial Golf Course are officially open for the 2026 golf season.
Two more places to tee it up in 2026
What we know:
A news release says Moor Downs continues to serve as a hub for youth and family golf opportunities. The Junior Membership program returns this season, offering young golfers an affordable way to build skills and spend more time on the course. Moor Downs will also host the PGA Jr. League, providing a team-based environment where kids can learn the game and develop confidence.
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Naga-Waukee offers a more challenging experience, with rolling terrain and views overlooking Pewaukee Lake. The course remains a favorite for experienced golfers seeking a memorable round.
Tee times can be booked online for both courses. Spring rates are in effect through May 1, after which summer rates begin.
Temporary access changes
Dig deeper:
Golfers visiting Moor Downs should note temporary access changes. The parking lot entrance is currently located on Lomira Avenue while work continues on Prospect Avenue. Additional pavement work is anticipated later this year, with alternate parking available in the county’s Health and Human Services lot adjacent to the course.
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Updates are available at waukeshacounty.gov/parkalerts.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Waukesha County Parks.