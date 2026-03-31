Waukesha County Parks opens Moor Downs, Naga-Waukee golf courses

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The Brief Moor Downs and Naga-Waukee War Memorial golf courses officially opened for the 2026 season in Waukesha County. Naga-Waukee offers scenic lake views for experienced players, while Moor Downs focuses on youth programs and family play. Golfers at Moor Downs must use a temporary parking entrance on Lomira Avenue due to ongoing roadwork on Prospect Avenue.



Waukesha County Parks announced on Tuesday, March 31, that Moor Downs Golf Course and Naga-Waukee War Memorial Golf Course are officially open for the 2026 golf season.

Two more places to tee it up in 2026

What we know:

A news release says Moor Downs continues to serve as a hub for youth and family golf opportunities. The Junior Membership program returns this season, offering young golfers an affordable way to build skills and spend more time on the course. Moor Downs will also host the PGA Jr. League, providing a team-based environment where kids can learn the game and develop confidence.

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Naga-Waukee offers a more challenging experience, with rolling terrain and views overlooking Pewaukee Lake. The course remains a favorite for experienced golfers seeking a memorable round.

Tee times can be booked online for both courses. Spring rates are in effect through May 1, after which summer rates begin.

Temporary access changes

Dig deeper:

Golfers visiting Moor Downs should note temporary access changes. The parking lot entrance is currently located on Lomira Avenue while work continues on Prospect Avenue. Additional pavement work is anticipated later this year, with alternate parking available in the county’s Health and Human Services lot adjacent to the course.

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Updates are available at waukeshacounty.gov/parkalerts.