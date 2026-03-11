Waukesha County Parks hiring seasonal positions for 2026; how to apply

article

The Brief



Waukesha County Parks announced on Wednesday, March 11, that it is now hiring for a variety of seasonal roles, offering opportunities to work outdoors, gain hands-on experience, and explore potential careers in park management and conservation.

Now hiring

What we know:

Positions are available across Waukesha County Parks, including park maintenance, park ranger, lead park seasonals at the golf courses and county grounds, ice arena and golf course attendants, concessionaires, and more.

For information and to apply, visit waukeshacounty.gov/jobs, then select Job Category: Parks and Land Use.