Waukesha County nonprofits share strategies amid tighter funding

The Brief Nonprofit leaders gathered at Carroll University on Thursday to share strategies as donations and volunteer hours decline. Organizations report increased competition for grants and difficulty securing monetary donations. Leaders say collaboration and resource-sharing are key to navigating ongoing challenges.



Dozens of nonprofit leaders gathered on Thursday, Feb. 5, at Carroll University to share resources and strategies as organizations across the region face growing financial and staffing challenges.

What we know:

The meeting brought together more than 40 groups for the Waukesha Area Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Expo, highlighting how local organizations are adapting as funding sources become more competitive.

Recent U.S. Census data on civic engagement shows more Americans have been volunteering since the pandemic, but the total number of hours contributed has declined, adding strain to already limited resources.

Local perspective:

For Bari Reith, the work is deeply personal. When a semi driver fell asleep behind the wheel and hit the car she was in 20 years ago, she was left with a brain injury and a long, difficult recovery.

"It’s unimaginable that I survived something like that," Reith said.

Reith and her mother later founded the Brain Injury Resource Center of Wisconsin to help connect brain injury survivors with care and resources. Today, the organization is navigating new obstacles facing many nonprofits.

"We have noticed that monetary donations," said Lois York-Lewis, Brain Injury Resource Center of Wisconsin Executive Director. "They are getting harder to find."

What they're saying:

Kelsey Hill, secretary of the chamber, said the expo was designed to help organizations collaborate during uncertain times. Hill also founded Beyond Beauty for Survivors, a nonprofit that supports survivors of sex trafficking.

"It’s networking for the community, students, for other businesses to see how they can contribute," Hill said. "It’s constantly a roller-coaster ride. As a nonprofit leader, I can probably speak for a majority of leaders in this room, that you have to be resourceful."

At the Lake Area Free Clinic in Oconomowoc, grants make up a significant portion of funding. Marketing Director Megan Welsh said competition for those dollars has intensified amid funding freezes and cancellations.

"We do currently have needs for Spanish-speaking interpreters and for doctors, nurses and pharmacy staff," Welsh said.

Despite the challenges, organizers said the expo underscored the strength of collaboration among nonprofits across Waukesha County.

"Even though we are realizing some of these struggles in our nation, our community here in Waukesha County is very generous," Hill said.