I-43 crash in Waukesha County; lanes closed from WIS 83 to WIS 164
WAUKEHSA COUNTY, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 in Waukesha County are currently closed between WIS 83 and WIS 164 following a crash on Thursday morning.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
I-43 crash in Waukesha County; lanes closed from WIS 83 to WIS 164
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The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.