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I-43 crash in Waukesha County; lanes closed from WIS 83 to WIS 164

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Published  May 21, 2026 7:29 AM CDT
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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Semi crash on I-43 in Waukesha County

Semi crash on I-43 in Waukesha County

A semi crash shut down all northbound lanes of I-43 in Waukesha County on Thursday morning. 

The Brief

    • All northbound lanes are closed on I-43 from WIS 83 to WIS 164 in Waukesha County due to a crash.
    • This is a developing story.

WAUKEHSA COUNTY, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 in Waukesha County are currently closed between WIS 83 and WIS 164 following a crash on Thursday morning.

Expect delays and seek an alternate route.

I-43 crash in Waukesha County; lanes closed from WIS 83 to WIS 164

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This is a developing story. Monitor traffic conditions around the southeast Wisconsin freeway system any time with the FOX6 Traffic Tracker, powered by Google.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

TrafficWaukesha County