Waukesha County fatal wrong-way crash; woman dead, others injured
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead and others were injured after a wrong-way crash on Highway 16 near Ryan Street in Waukesha County on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Wrong-way crash
The Details:
According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old woman driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 16 struck two oncoming vehicles head-on.
The woman died at the scene. Occupants in the other two vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Highway 16 was closed for about six hours while the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstructed the crash and crews cleared the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.