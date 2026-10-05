Waukesha County fatal wrong-way crash; woman dead, others injured

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The Brief One person died and others were injured Sunday, Oct. 4, following a wrong-way crash in Waukesha County. A 23-year-old woman driving eastbound in Highway 16's westbound lanes caused a head-on crash. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



One person is dead and others were injured after a wrong-way crash on Highway 16 near Ryan Street in Waukesha County on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Wrong-way crash

The Details:

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old woman driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 16 struck two oncoming vehicles head-on.

The woman died at the scene. Occupants in the other two vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

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Highway 16 was closed for about six hours while the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstructed the crash and crews cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.