Waukesha County cattle test positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease

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The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed EHD in non-lactating dairy cattle in Waukesha County. This disease has also been detected in tissue from wild and captive deer in the region. EHD is a viral disease transmitted by biting flies, also known as midges or no-see-ums.



The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed that non-lactating dairy cows in Waukesha County tested positive for the epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) virus.

Officials noted that the disease has also been found in tissue samples from wild and captive deer in the area.

About epizootic hemorrhagic disease

The Details:

EHD is a viral infection spread by biting flies, commonly referred to as midges or no-see-ums. The disease typically surfaces in late summer and early fall when insect populations peak, and new cases usually decline following the season's first hard frost.

According to a news release, Wisconsin last reported an EHD case in cattle in 2013. However, unlike deer, cattle rarely show symptoms of the viral disease.

Symptoms of the disease

Dig deeper:

When cattle do show symptoms, they can include lameness, fever, weight loss, excessive salivation, and sores on the limbs, mouth, or teats.

Although the symptoms are rarely severe in cattle, signs like mouth, teat, or hoof lesions can closely mimic Foreign Animal Diseases, requiring further testing for a definitive diagnosis.

There is no treatment for EHD.

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State officials emphasized that there is no evidence EHD can infect humans. People are not at risk from insect bites, nor from consuming or handling meat and milk from infected cattle or deer.

What herd owners should do

What you can do:

Herd owners observing symptoms in cattle or farm-raised deer should work with a veterinarian to confirm a diagnosis.

A veterinarian can submit blood, spleen, lung, or lymph node samples for laboratory testing to differentiate EHD from other diseases with similar symptoms.

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If a Foreign Animal Disease is also suspected, herd owners should work with their veterinarian to immediately report to a DATCP district veterinarian.