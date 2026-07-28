Waukesha County Board honors Paul Farrow, interim executive appointed

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The Brief The Waukesha County Board passed a resolution honoring the life and legacy of County Executive Paul Farrow Thomas Farley was unanimously appointed as Interim County Executive to ensure steady administrative continuity and fiscal oversight during the transition. arley will take office this week, serving until a special election is held on December 15 to choose the next county executive.



On Tuesday, July 28, the Waukesha County Board of Supervisors approved a formal resolution honoring the life, leadership, and dedicated public service of County Executive Paul Farrow.

Paul Farrow died July 7 surrounded by family following a battle with cancer. He was 61 years old.

Honoring Paul Farrow

What we know:

The resolution pays tribute to County Executive Farrow’s more than 11 years of service to Waukesha County, which highlighted his record of lowering tax rates every year in office, fostering regional economic growth through the Center for Growth, and modernizing the Waukesha County Courthouse facilities to improve public safety.

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Interim County Executive Thomas Farley appointed

What we know:

Following the honoring of Paul Farrow, Thomas Farley was unanimously approved as Interim County Executive. During his decades of public service, Farley was an integral legal adviser during each of the county’s major administrative transitions, including the original shift to the County Executive form of government in 1991, the 2005 interim executive transition, and the 2015 executive transfer.

What they're saying:

"Tonight, our board stood united in celebrating the legacy of Paul Farrow—a devoted public servant and champion for Waukesha County whose impact will be felt for generations," said County Board Chairman Jim Heinrich. "As we honor Paul's memory, we also have a duty to keep county operations steady and focused. By confirming Tom Farley as Interim County Executive, we have secured a proven, experienced leader to guide us through this transition period."

"I am deeply humbled by the confidence the County Board has placed in me tonight," said Interim County Executive Thomas Farley. "Paul Farrow set a high standard of dedication to Waukesha County. My focus is to provide steady administrative leadership, maintain strict fiscal oversight, and ensure our county staff are fully supported as we carry forward our established strategic priorities until the voters make their choice in December."

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Farley will take the oath of office this week to begin his interim term. A special election will be held on December 15 to select the next Waukesha County Executive.