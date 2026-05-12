Waukesha County beaches open for 2026 season; 'get outside and enjoy'

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The Brief Waukesha County beaches are now open for the 2026 season. All six park system beaches offer Swim at Your Own Risk hours. Park System beaches offer swimming access, dog-friendly options and kayak rentals.



Waukesha County Parks has announced that all park beaches are officially open for the 2026 season.

Beaches now open

What we know:

All six park system beaches are open for swimming from sunrise to sunset through Sept. 27. Please note that these are 'Swim at Your Own Risk' hours and are subject to weather and water conditions.

"We’re proud to offer spaces where people can cool off, spend time outdoors and make the most of summer in Waukesha County," Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said. "I invite everyone to get outside and enjoy everything our parks have to offer this season."

The park system provides diverse waterfront access, featuring swimming areas, kayak rentals, and designated dog-friendly locations.

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Dog swimming is allowed in designated dog swim areas at Fox Brook and Menomonee parks. At Minooka, Mukwonago, Muskego and Naga-Waukee parks, dogs are permitted in swimming areas but must remain leashed when out of the water.

Beach locations

Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, Brookfield

Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Townline Road, Menomonee Falls

Minooka Park, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

Mukwonago Park, S100 W31900 C.T.H. LO, Mukwonago

Muskego Park, S83 W20370 Janesville Road, Muskego

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 S.T.H 83, Hartland