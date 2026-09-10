5-vehicle crash on I-43 in Waukesha County; 2 taken to hospital

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The Brief A morning crash involving five vehicles on I-43 in Waukesha County sent two people to the hospital on Thursday, Sept. 10. The crash happened on southbound I-43 near Moorland Road in the City of New Berlin. A vehicle's failure to stop for slowed traffic triggered a chain-reaction crash.



Two people were taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash on I-43 in Waukesha County on Thursday morning, Sept. 10.

5-vehicle crash

What we know:

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 6:25 a.m. on southbound I-43 near Moorland Road in the City of New Berlin.

Two occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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The crash appears to have been triggered by a chain reaction when a vehicle failed to stop for slowed traffic.

All lanes on I-43 have since reopened, and traffic is flowing normally.