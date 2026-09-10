5-vehicle crash on I-43 in Waukesha County; 2 taken to hospital
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash on I-43 in Waukesha County on Thursday morning, Sept. 10.
5-vehicle crash
What we know:
According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 6:25 a.m. on southbound I-43 near Moorland Road in the City of New Berlin.
Two occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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The crash appears to have been triggered by a chain reaction when a vehicle failed to stop for slowed traffic.
All lanes on I-43 have since reopened, and traffic is flowing normally.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.