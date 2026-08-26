Waukesha Civic Theatre kicks off 70th season with diverse lineup

The Brief The Waukesha Civic Theatre is kicking off its 70th season next month. Executive Director Rhonda Schmidt noted a two-year renovation and expansion project is near completion. The season features classic shows like "Mary Poppins" alongside thought-provoking plays like "Clyde's."



The Waukesha Civic Theatre will soon kick off its 70th season. Directors hope one play in particular will challenge perceptions in the suburbs.

Celebrating 70 years

What we know:

When the curtain rises next month at the Waukesha Civic Theatre, there will be lots to celebrate.

"We are one of the oldest. And one of the theatres that's seen the most growth over our 70 years," said Executive Director Rhonda Schmidt.

Schmidt said a two-year-long renovation and expansion project will finally be complete. But it is what is on stage this season that she is most proud of.

"We are really focused on having something for everyone. We want our whole community to find a show they can connect with or a show – and a show they might be challenged by," Schmidt said.

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Variety of performances

What we know:

The performances this season include tried-and-true crowd pleasers like "Mary Poppins" and "Little Shop of Horrors." But it also has offbeat and thought-provoking material, like "Clyde's." The play tells the stories of five formally incarcerated people working at a sandwich shop.

"I hope everyone that is in the audience will be able to hear these stories and empathize with them. You may not have experienced it exactly but you can see it from their perspective," said Director Ashley Jordan.

Jordan said it is important to expose people to a wide variety of voices through art. There is also diversity behind the scenes – Jordan previously directed "Black Nativity" in Milwaukee.

"I knew nothing about Waukesha, I was like, where is this place?!" Jordan said.

Schmidt said in year 70, a night out at the theatre will continue to entertain and enlighten.

"I hope through a couple of the shows that we've chosen, ask our audience to look through a window – rather than in a mirror," Schmidt said.

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The season kicks off in two weeks with "Moon Over Buffalo." Tickets are available now.

Auditions for "Clyde's" are happening tonight. "Steel Magnolias" – which starred the late Dolly Parton in the film version – is also among the productions this season.

For more information about all the performances, head to the theatre website.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.