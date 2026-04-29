Waukesha Christmas parade attack memorials show visible cracks

The Brief Only a few years after installation, both of Waukesha’s Christmas parade memorials are showing visible cracks. The city has hired a structural engineer to evaluate the $1.3 million monuments, though officials claim some concrete cracking is expected. VJS Construction, which helped build the Grede Park memorial, stated they have not been notified of new issues but will address repairs covered by warranty.



Waukesha's two memorials for the victims of the 2021 Christmas parade attack are both showing signs of damage. They have only been up for a few years.

Cracks appear in memorials

What we know:

There are two monuments meant to be permanent reminders of Waukesha's resilience and strength after tragedy. Only a few years after they were installed, both are showing cracks.

FOX6 News was there in November 2023 when the city installed its first memorial on Main Street. The heart-shaped monument provides a window to downtown.

The backstory:

It was there in 2021, that six people were killed and dozens of others injured when a man intentionally drove through Waukeshaa's Christmas parade.

In 2024, the city dedicated a larger memorial at Grede Park. Combined, both locations cost $1.3 million. The memorials were paid for through community donations, ARPA funds and grants.

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FOX6 News spotted at least six cracks on the Main Street memorial, including one at the base that wraps around the side.

Memorial on Main Street, Waukesha

At Grede Park, columns form a giant heart are chipped and cracked. FOX6 News spotted a crack that wraps around one of the pillars. Along the tile wall, concrete has also shifted and cracked.

Memorial in Grede Park, Waukesha

Memorial in Grede Park, Waukesha

Inspections done at memorial sites

What they're saying:

Rebecca Pederson, Communications and Engagement Manager for the City of Waukesha, issued the following statement on Wednesday, April 29:

"We have reached out to a structural engineer who will complete an evaluation and help us determine any next steps. Routine inspections are conducted at both the Grede Park Parade Memorial and the Downtown Memorial. In addition, City employees (such as Public Works, Police, Parks, and others who are regularly out in the community) report any issues or concerns they observe. Yes, there is an account at the Waukesha County Community Foundation designated for ongoing maintenance and repairs.

"Some degree of concrete cracking is normal and expected. Cracks can occur as concrete cures. At this time, we have not identified any cracks at Grede Park that are a concern. We will certainly continue to monitor the areas."

Privately, people impacted by the tragedy were surprised when FOX6 News showed them photographs of the cracks. No one wanted to go on camera to talk about it, but one survivor called the images "disappointing."

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FOX6 News also reached out to VJS Construction Services, Inc., which partnered with the city on Grede Park memorial. Lindsay Schiller, Director of Marketing for VJS issued the following statement:

"Concrete can develop some minor cracking over time due to things like temperature changes, curing, and natural ground movement. That said, it’s hard to fully evaluate what’s happening from photos alone.

"As part of our commitment to quality, we completed a one-year warranty walk and proactively replaced sections of sidewalk that showed cracking. Since then, we have not been notified of any additional issues. We stand behind our work and are happy to address any concrete repairs covered under our warranty.

"We’re honored to have played a role in creating this memorial for the community and for the families and loved ones impacted by the tragedy. The project was made possible through the generosity of donors and the pro bono efforts of subcontractors, suppliers, and our team."