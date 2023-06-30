Waukesha assault; Khalil Perry sentencing

A Waukesha County judge is set to sentence Khalil Perry on Friday, June 30 following his conviction on charges of armed robbery, armed carjacking, and kidnapping.

Perry, a man accused of assaulting a woman in her 80s, was found guilty on the charges in May. A fourth charge of sexual assault was ruled a mistrial.

Police say Perry was 14 years old when he held an 87-year-old woman at knifepoint in the Waukesha Public Library parking lot. Investigators say Perry kidnapped her, stole her car, robbed her, and later sexually assaulted her.

Perry's defense attorneys called no witnesses. Perry denied sexually assaulting the woman, and the defense tried to cast doubt on the state's case in closing arguments.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Perry trial has spanned four days and twelve witnesses, but everyone who took the stand testified for the state.

This is a developing story.