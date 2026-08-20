Waukesha gas station armed robbery, suspect sought
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police are looking for a suspect after a gas station convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning, Aug. 20.
What we know:
It happened near Delafield and Summit just after 12:40 a.m. Investigators said the employee was working alone when the suspect came inside with a gun and demanded money.
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The suspect took an unspecified amount of cash from the registers and forced the employee into a back room, according to police, where the suspect restrained the employee with zip ties and ran off.
The employee was not hurt. Police said a customer who came into the story after the robbery alerted authorities.
Armed robbery investigation near Delafield and Summit, Waukesha (Aug. 20, 2026)
What we don't know:
Police did not provide a description of the suspect, beyond that it was a male.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lusmann at 262-524-3924. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene and requested information from the Waukesha Police Department.