Waukesha gas station armed robbery, suspect sought

The Brief Waukesha police are looking for a suspect after a gas station convenience store robbery. It happened near Delafield and Summit just after 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20. Police said the suspect held an employee at gunpoint and restrained them with zip ties.



Waukesha police are looking for a suspect after a gas station convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning, Aug. 20.

What we know:

It happened near Delafield and Summit just after 12:40 a.m. Investigators said the employee was working alone when the suspect came inside with a gun and demanded money.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The suspect took an unspecified amount of cash from the registers and forced the employee into a back room, according to police, where the suspect restrained the employee with zip ties and ran off.

The employee was not hurt. Police said a customer who came into the story after the robbery alerted authorities.

Armed robbery investigation near Delafield and Summit, Waukesha (Aug. 20, 2026)

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, beyond that it was a male.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lusmann at 262-524-3924. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers.