Watertown fatal hit-and-run, man gets 25 years in prison

The Brief Jeffrey Redecker was sentenced to prison in connection with a fatal drunk-driving hit-and-run in Watertown. The victim was hit near 5th and Main on Dec. 21, 2025. Police used witness video to trace the truck to Redecker’s home, where they found blood and clothing fragments on the vehicle.



A Watertown man convicted in a drunk driving hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian last year has been sentenced to prison.

Prison sentence

In court:

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office charged 55-year-old Jeffrey Redecker with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He pleaded no contest to two charges, and a third was dismissed as part of a plea deal in August.

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A Jefferson County judge sentenced Redecker to 25 years in prison followed by 25 years of extended supervision.

Jeffrey Redecker

Watertown hit-and-run

The backstory:

Watertown police were called to the area of 5th and Main. It was reported that a pedestrian was hit there around 12:40 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 21, 2025 – but officers found the victim near 2nd and Main.

Dig deeper:

Family members identified the victim as 35-year-old Cole Strohbusch. The married father of three later died from his injuries.

Cole Strohbusch

Police said a witness was waiting to pick up Strohbusch, and was recording a video when the driver of a pickup truck hit Strohbusch as he crossed the street. Strohbusch was wearing a neon green construction jacket. Police said he was dragged three blocks.

What they're saying:

In court, a police officer said investigators used license plate readers to track down Redecker's truck. When they went to Redecker's house three hours later, police said he was drunk. There was blood and pieces of the victim's jacket on the truck.

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"I could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from him. His responses were slow," the officer said.

A preliminary breath test for Redecker came back 0.121 – one-and-a-half times the legal limit to drive. Redecker said he did not know anyone was hit and "didn't even feel a bump."