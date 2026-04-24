The Brief Parts of Waterford are still dealing with floods, a week after heavy rain. One family is still using sandbags to help keep water from entering their home. Their worries are now focused on the forecast and more possible rain ahead.



A week after heavy rain fell across southeast Wisconsin, parts of Waterford are still dealing with floods.

What they're saying:

The Henzig family's property sits along the Fox River. They never expected to be dealing with flooding already in April.

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"How many times are we going to have to do this?" said Amy Henzig, who has lived in Waterford for decades. Her childhood home is in a flood zone, but she said she has not seen it like this in years.

"This has been the worst since about 2007."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Flooding at Henzig family's Waterford property along Fox River

The water is more than two feet high in some parts and has gone down since its peak. At its height, the Henzigs said there were fish swimming in their driveway. Debris like tree trunks and pieces of marshland floated into their yard.

"We have so much driftwood in our yard right now," said Brook Henzig. "It was hitting the top of that stoop at one point on Monday."

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Sandbags have helped keep water from entering their home, but the family was forced out of it with concerns about their vehicles and their well.

"I think we’re all worried," said Amy. "It's hard to deal with, but we'll get through it."

Those worries are now focused on the forecast and more possible rain ahead, staying optimistic that the weather won't leave them high and dry.

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