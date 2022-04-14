Watch: Storm chaser video shows moment lightning strikes car during Iowa tornado

A storm chaser in Iowa captured a "once in a lifetime" video of lightning striking his friend’s car during a tornado.

It happened April 12 when storm chaser and YouTuber Christopher Riske "just happened to be recording" as a bolt of lightning struck his friend’s Toyota Prius.

"I have never seen anything like this before, this is an extremely rare occurrence," Riske told Storyful.

It was one of 10 tornadoes reported in Iowa Tuesday as a strong line of storms moved across the state, according to The Associated Press. The tornado in Gilmore City was rated an EF-2.

As for the car, Riske said it was "immobilized" and had to be taken to a mechanic, but no one was hurt.