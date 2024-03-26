Watch: Crashed motorists jump out of path of oncoming semi-truck

Some crashed motorists had to quickly scramble away from the side of a highway when a semi-truck came barreling through, narrowly missing them.

Video shared by the Utah Highway Patrol on March 25, showed a motorist attempting to signal an oncoming truck to stop as it was driving toward the crash scene.

The motorists involved in the crash were waiting for first responders to arrive.

FILE - Still image taken from dash cam video showing crashed motorists jumping out of the way of an oncoming semi-truck.

Despite the man’s attempts to wave down the driver, the semi-truck is seen careening toward the scene, just skimming the crashed car and the people who were on the side of the road had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

State highway patrol urged both pedestrians and drivers to "be extra vigilant of the increased dangers" on the freeway.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.